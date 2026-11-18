Dave Portnoy did not wait for a press release. The Barstool Sports founder and Michigan graduate posted on X on Tuesday night, “Welcome to Ann Arbor Trev Alberts! I love this move. Sure he’s jumped around a bit but when the block M comes calling you jump on it. Now let’s see what he does with Whittingham. Its a new era in Al Arbor! #intrevwetrust”

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Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of ESPN reported, “Michigan has reached a deal to hire Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts to replace the departing Warde Manuel, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.” With the Michigan Wolverines hiring a new athletic director, there are going to be a lot of interesting decisions that he is going to have to make.

Dave Portnoy Went Straight to the Kyle Whittingham Question

Portnoy spent one sentence on the hire itself and then landed on the part of this that Michigan fans actually care about. There are a lot of Michigan fans who are wondering what Alberts is going to do about head coach Kyle Whittingham, and the new athletic director walks in with that call sitting on his desk.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Michigan State won the game 15-6. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Trev Alberts Fired Scott Frost Three Games Into 2022 at Nebraska

When Alberts was the athletic director at Nebraska, he fired Scott Frost on Sept. 11, 2022, three games into that season, with Frost 16-31 as the Cornhuskers’ head coach. “When you run a professional organization that has high standards, accountability has to matter,” Alberts said at the time. Nebraska eventually hired Matt Rhule as its next head coach.

With a move like that in his past, plenty of Michigan fans have already decided Alberts is not going to keep Whittingham around as the Wolverines head coach. Whittingham is 5-5 in his first season with Michigan, and he is 66 years old. The Wolverines could very well lose to the No. 4 UCLA Bruins on Saturday and the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 28 and finish with a 5-7 record.

Michigan’s Last Two Games Could Shape the Call

If that were to happen, then why should Michigan keep Whittingham around for the future? There is a new athletic director in charge, and a new athletic director usually wants his own vision for the football program. Portnoy and other Michigan fans probably can’t wait for him to make a decision on Whittingham’s future.