Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports says LeBron James deserves ‘jail time’ for assaulting Pistons F Isaiah Stewart

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers stormed back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 but that is not what is going to be remembered from the game.

What will be remembered is LeBron James bloodying Pistons F Isaiah Stewart while boxing out on a free throw attempt.

Following the game, Barstool Sports “Presidente” Dave Portnoy tweeted out a pretty bold statement regarding LeBron.

“I know I sometimes exaggerate when discussing LeBron but this is flat assault and deserves jail time,” Portnoy tweeted.

