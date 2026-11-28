Not even a 45-0 victory over the Michigan Wolverines was enough to prevent Barstool Sports founder and outspoken Michigan fan Dave Portnoy from taking a shot at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Following Saturday’s embarrassing loss in Columbus, Portnoy took to social media to mock Day’s postgame celebration and the circumstances surrounding the Buckeyes’ victory.

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Day had already delivered a profanity-laced message during his on-field interview with FOX, declaring that Ohio State had beaten the team up north emphatically. Apparently, Portnoy wasn’t particularly impressed.

Dave Portnoy Unloads on Ryan Day

Responding to a clip of Day’s postgame interview shared by Pardon My Take, Portnoy took aim at the Ohio State head coach while also sneaking in a shot at Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham.

“😂😂😂 An absolute beast when nothing is on the line, nothing to play for, against a geriatric patient, not a close game. Vintage Ryan Day 😂😂,” Portnoy wrote on X.

The irony, of course, is that Portnoy’s attempt to mock Day also serves as a pretty brutal indictment of Michigan’s current football program. Calling a victory over the Wolverines meaningless isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement of the team Portnoy supports.

Portnoy’s Frustration With Michigan Runs Deep

Portnoy’s comments shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering his recent criticism of Whittingham and the direction of Michigan football. Earlier this week, Portnoy even expressed his desire for Michigan to lose to Ohio State, believing a victory could delay necessary changes within the program.

Following Saturday’s loss, Whittingham addressed his uncertain future, insisting that he knows what needs to be fixed at Michigan. Whether the administration gives him another opportunity remains to be seen, but Portnoy certainly doesn’t appear interested in another year of the Whittingham experiment.

Portnoy has been extremely critical of Michigan throughout the season, and his latest comments suggest that even his hatred of Ohio State hasn’t overshadowed his frustration with his own program. Taking shots at Ryan Day might make Michigan fans feel better temporarily, but it doesn’t change what happened on the scoreboard Saturday.

When your best comeback to a 45-0 loss is essentially admitting that your own team is terrible, you’ve probably already lost the argument.