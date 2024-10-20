fb
Sunday, October 20, 2024
U of M

Dave Portnoy Says He’s Working On Getting Michigan Football A Quarterback

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Following Michigan football's disappointing 21-7 loss to Illinois on Saturday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reiterated his commitment to helping the Wolverines secure a top quarterback. Back in September, Portnoy pledged to contribute $3 million to the program via NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals, with the goal of landing a highly talented quarterback for Michigan every season.

Dave Portnoy

Michigan has struggled to find consistent play at the quarterback position this year, a key factor in their offensive struggles. The team made its second quarterback change of the season on Saturday, starting Jack Tuttle against Illinois. However, the switch didn’t yield the desired results, as Tuttle looked completely lost, leading the offense to only seven points.

After the game, Portnoy took to X to assure Michigan fans that he is still working on bringing in elite talent under center. “To all Michigan fans,” Portnoy tweeted. “I’m working on it.”

Michigan began the season with Davis Warren as the starting quarterback but moved on to Alex Orji after three games. Orji’s inconsistent performances led to his benching in Week 7 against Washington, sparking concerns about Michigan’s quarterback situation moving forward.

Portnoy’s promise of using NIL money to recruit top quarterback talent comes at a time when Michigan needs stability at the position. As the Wolverines look ahead to the rest of the season, fans are hopeful that Portnoy’s involvement could lead to significant improvements in their future QB prospects.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
