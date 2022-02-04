in Detroit Lions

Dave Wannstedt reveals Detroit Lions next OC…. but he may be wrong [Video]

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already started to interview candidates interested in becoming the team’s offensive coordinator, including tight ends coach, Ben Johnson, who admitted he has already spoken to Campbell about the job.

But has Campbell already made a decision on his OC?

According to former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt, the Lions have hired ex-Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy to be their OC.

Take a listen as Wannstedt talks with Colin Cowherd as if Nagy is now the Lions OC and Cowherd does not refute it.

Now, before you throw whip your computer or phone at the wall, a report came out this morning from Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire saying that he ran into a Lions employee this morning and asked about Nagy potentially being hired.

Click here to see what that employee had to say, it is perfection!

What do you think?

