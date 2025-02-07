David Montgomery Explains Why Detroit Lions Fans Make Him ‘Want to Go Harder’

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is currently in New Orleans for Super Bowl Week, but his thoughts are firmly rooted in the Motor City. Despite a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Montgomery is reflecting on what drives him to keep pushing for greatness with the Lions.

Montgomery, who was a key contributor to the Lions' 15-2 regular-season record in 2024, spoke passionately about why he’s so motivated to win a Super Bowl for Detroit. He credited the city and its people as his source of inspiration.

A City That Deserves a Winner

Montgomery shared with the media that the love and support the city of Detroit has shown him and his teammates is unparalleled. “I think the city. I think Detroit just deserves so much love. The people there — beautiful people. They care so much,” Montgomery said.

He explained how the energy and passion of Lions fans make him want to push harder every day to bring success to Detroit. “It makes me want to go harder whenever I’m doing something that’s trying to help us with winning. Because you see the people in the city & you know how bad they want it.”

https://twitter.com/Section344Lions/status/1887635481401147791

A Future Super Bowl Victory in Sight

Montgomery's commitment to bringing a championship to Detroit is clear. His words reflect the deep connection he feels with the city’s passionate fanbase, who have waited decades for a Super Bowl victory. Montgomery is determined to make that dream a reality for Detroit.

As the Lions look ahead to the 2025 season, the energy and drive that Montgomery feels from the fans could be the extra spark needed to push them to a Super Bowl victory. The Lions may have fallen short in 2024, but with Montgomery leading the charge, they are poised to be even stronger in the future.