fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDavid Montgomery Explains Why Detroit Lions Fans Make Him 'Want to Go...
Detroit Lions

David Montgomery Explains Why Detroit Lions Fans Make Him ‘Want to Go Harder’

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is currently in New Orleans for Super Bowl Week, but his thoughts are firmly rooted in the Motor City. Despite a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Montgomery is reflecting on what drives him to keep pushing for greatness with the Lions.

Montgomery, who was a key contributor to the Lions' 15-2 regular-season record in 2024, spoke passionately about why he’s so motivated to win a Super Bowl for Detroit. He credited the city and its people as his source of inspiration.

David Montgomery

A City That Deserves a Winner

Montgomery shared with the media that the love and support the city of Detroit has shown him and his teammates is unparalleled. “I think the city. I think Detroit just deserves so much love. The people there — beautiful people. They care so much,” Montgomery said.

He explained how the energy and passion of Lions fans make him want to push harder every day to bring success to Detroit. “It makes me want to go harder whenever I’m doing something that’s trying to help us with winning. Because you see the people in the city & you know how bad they want it.”

https://twitter.com/Section344Lions/status/1887635481401147791

A Future Super Bowl Victory in Sight

Montgomery's commitment to bringing a championship to Detroit is clear. His words reflect the deep connection he feels with the city’s passionate fanbase, who have waited decades for a Super Bowl victory. Montgomery is determined to make that dream a reality for Detroit.

As the Lions look ahead to the 2025 season, the energy and drive that Montgomery feels from the fans could be the extra spark needed to push them to a Super Bowl victory. The Lions may have fallen short in 2024, but with Montgomery leading the charge, they are poised to be even stronger in the future.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Find Out If They Will Play In NFL Dublin Game In 2025
Next article
Find Out Who DID and DID NOT Vote For Dan Campbell for NFL Coach of the Year
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions