David Montgomery’s Future With Detroit Lions Looks Clear After Petzing Comments

David Montgomery’s name surfaced in trade speculation earlier this offseason, but the picture around his future in Detroit has become much clearer following comments from new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

While Lions general manager Brad Holmes acknowledged the team would be open to discussions if Montgomery felt he could be better utilized elsewhere, nothing about the situation has ever suggested the Lions were eager to move on. In fact, the opposite appears to be true.

At the Super Bowl last week, Montgomery spoke openly about a conversation he had with Petzing — and the tone was unmistakably positive.

“He wanted to ensure me, to let me know that he wants me to be a part of it,” Montgomery told Chris Simms. “Yeah, I’m excited to see what’s next and see what kind of happens now.”

That alone didn’t sound like a player preparing to leave. But when Petzing was asked about the exchange, his response added important context — even while carefully avoiding speculation.

Drew Petzing Sends Clear Message About Montgomery’s Value

During an exclusive interview with Pride of Detroit (Click here to view the must-watch interview), Petzing didn’t confirm any long-term plans, nor did he hint at roster decisions. What he did do was offer glowing praise for Montgomery’s skill set and importance within the offense.

“I obviously watched him play in this offense for a number of years and think he brings a lot to the table,” Petzing said. “A lot like (Jahmyr) Gibbs, he’s a dynamic back who can affect the game with the ball in his hands.”

That comparison alone speaks volumes. Petzing didn’t frame Montgomery as a role player or complementary piece, he framed him as a foundational weapon.

“He’s really a three-down back. There’s not a lot you’re going to look at him and say, ‘He can’t do this’ or ‘He can’t do that.’”

For an offensive coordinator installing a new system, that kind of versatility is invaluable. Montgomery isn’t just someone who fits, he’s someone Petzing clearly wants to build around.

No Announcement Needed — Montgomery Is Already Under Contract

It’s important to ground this conversation in reality. Montgomery is already under contract through the 2026 season, which means there is no formal decision looming and no announcement required.

That context matters. The conversation isn’t about whether Montgomery is “staying”, it’s about whether Detroit views him as a central piece moving forward. Petzing’s comments strongly suggest they do.

“So that’s all I said. I said, ‘Hey, I’m excited to work with you. I can’t wait to get you into the building,’ and that’s where I’m going to leave it.”

That final line may sound measured, but it’s telling. Coaches don’t go out of their way to express excitement about players they expect to lose.

A Question Likely to Surface at the NFL Combine

While nothing is official, nor does it need to be, Montgomery’s future is a topic that could naturally come up when the Lions address the media next.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for February 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis, will provide opportunities for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell to speak more broadly about roster construction and offensive identity.

Until then, Montgomery’s own words, paired with Petzing’s endorsement, paint a clear picture: the Lions value him, the new offensive coordinator values him, and there’s no indication Detroit is preparing to move on.

For a team built on physicality and balance, that’s exactly where you’d expect this to land.