David Montgomery Posts Goodbye Message to Detroit

David Montgomery is officially turning the page, and he made sure to do it the right way.

After being traded from the Detroit Lions to the Houston Texans, Montgomery shared a heartfelt goodbye message to the city of Detroit on social media. The post, layered over an image of him in a Lions uniform, reflected gratitude, growth, and deep appreciation for the city and fanbase that embraced him during his time in Detroit.

In the message, Montgomery emphasized that Detroit was never “just a location,” calling it a community that supported him through uncertainty and challenges. He thanked fans for their loyalty, honesty, and resilience, noting that the city’s work ethic and edge will stay with him wherever he goes next.

Rather than framing the moment as an ending, Montgomery described it as growth — a chapter that shaped him as both a player and a person.

The message closed with a simple but powerful sentiment: Detroit changed him, and he will always carry that with pride.

It was a classy exit from a player who embodied the toughness and mentality that helped define the Lions’ rise over the past few seasons.