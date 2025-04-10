David Montgomery Injury Update: Lions RB Looks Ready to Dominate in 2025

David Montgomery looks fully recovered from his late-season MCL injury and is already showing off explosive movement. The Detroit Lions’ backfield duo with Jahmyr Gibbs could be even more dangerous in 2025.

After tearing his MCL late in the 2024 season, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery faced a difficult decision: undergo surgery and miss the playoffs, or tough it out and try to return. He chose the latter — and now, that choice seems to be paying off big time.

Montgomery was recently spotted in a video on social media cutting, sprinting, and jumping with ease, showing no signs of the knee injury that had fans holding their breath last winter. It’s the kind of recovery you dream of if you’re the Detroit Lions — and a sign that the dynamic duo of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is ready to run it back in 2025.

David Montgomery putting in offseason work 😤



(🎥: IG/realpep_az) pic.twitter.com/paZXXkEQL1 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) April 7, 2025

Backfield Thunder and Lightning

Montgomery was the thunder to Gibbs’ lightning all season. While the second-year Gibbs dazzled with his breakaway speed, Montgomery did the dirty work between the tackles, finishing the season with 185 carries for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 14 games.

He was the red-zone battering ram. The short-yardage go-to. The guy defenses hated tackling in the fourth quarter.

When he missed time late in the season, Gibbs stepped up in a big way. But together? They’re a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The season is still months away, but Montgomery’s early return to form is a huge deal for a Lions team with real Super Bowl ambitions. With the offensive line still strong and Jared Goff leading a loaded attack, keeping both Montgomery and Gibbs healthy could be the key to going the distance.

Montgomery bet on himself last year — and now, it looks like the Lions are reaping the reward.