David Montgomery Lands Contract Extension With Detroit Lions

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract extension with running back David Montgomery, keeping him with the organization through the 2027 season. This extension adds two years to the three-year, $18 million contract he originally signed before the 2023 season.

Lions RB David Montgomery reached agreement on a two-year, $18.25 million extension that contractually ties him to Detroit through the 2027 season, per source. The deal includes $10.5 million in new guaranteed money.



Montgomery has been an integral part of the Lions' offense, forming a dynamic running back duo with second-year standout Jahmyr Gibbs. Per reports, the new deal is worth $18.25 million, with $10.5 million in guaranteed money. The extension solidifies Montgomery’s place as a key contributor to the Lions' ground game for years to come.

Since joining Detroit, Montgomery has been a workhorse, racking up 1,286 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark last season, finishing with 1,015 rushing yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns. With this extension, Montgomery and Gibbs are poised to be the Lions' powerful 1-2 punch well into the future.