fb
Sunday, October 13, 2024
HomeGeneral TopicDavid Montgomery Lands Contract Extension With Detroit Lions
General Topic

David Montgomery Lands Contract Extension With Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
11

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract extension with running back David Montgomery, keeping him with the organization through the 2027 season. This extension adds two years to the three-year, $18 million contract he originally signed before the 2023 season.

Montgomery has been an integral part of the Lions' offense, forming a dynamic running back duo with second-year standout Jahmyr Gibbs. Per reports, the new deal is worth $18.25 million, with $10.5 million in guaranteed money. The extension solidifies Montgomery’s place as a key contributor to the Lions' ground game for years to come.

Since joining Detroit, Montgomery has been a workhorse, racking up 1,286 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark last season, finishing with 1,015 rushing yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns. With this extension, Montgomery and Gibbs are poised to be the Lions' powerful 1-2 punch well into the future.

Previous article
Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 Start Time Changed Again!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice
Mike on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Tyler on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Turd Ferguson on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Jdjdn on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Lance Ellison on Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined
Johnny D Petty on Detroit Lions Could Catch ANOTHER Break vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions