David Montgomery loves him some Ben Johnson: ‘Oh yeah, he’s a genius’

The Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery clearly holds offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in high regard, deeming him a relatable genius. Montgomery, who recently signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Lions, revealed that Johnson has already imparted invaluable knowledge about understanding defenses. Despite being a four-year NFL veteran, Montgomery admitted to learning significant new insights since joining the Lions.

Having been mostly sidelined during the offseason, the first three days of the camp were crucial for Montgomery's integration into the team, and Johnson's insights have been instrumental in this process.

Following Tuesday's training camp practice, Montogomery was asked about playing in Johnson's offense, and it was pretty clear that he is very excited.

“Oh yeah, he’s a genius, knows a lot, teaching me a lot,” Montgomery said on Tuesday. “I’ve only been here for a short period of time, but I’ve learned so much about defenses that I hadn’t known, and me being in the league for four years that I’m learning now. Really smart guy. Definitely lucky to be able to be in his offense.”

Montgomery's praise for Johnson is a testament to the transformative power of effective coaching and the continuous quest for learning, even for experienced players. As Montgomery strides into his fifth year armed with newfound wisdom, the Detroit Lions' offensive playbook could indeed witness some exciting turns. With their combined genius, this could be the dawn of a roaring era for the Lions.