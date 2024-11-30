David Montgomery Makes BOLD Statement After Beating Bears On Thanksgiving Day

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery had a standout performance in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, rushing for 88 yards on 21 carries and adding 36 yards on three receptions. However, it was the emotional aspect of the game that made the victory even more meaningful for Montgomery, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Bears before joining the Lions in 2023.

David Montgomery On Beating His Former Team

For Montgomery, facing his former team carried extra significance, and he didn’t shy away from sharing how fulfilling it was to get the win. “It’s always good being able to get a win on somebody that didn’t think I was good enough,” Montgomery said as quoted by SI. “I love, I appreciate Chicago for taking a chance on me, for giving me a shot and an opportunity. I was happy to get that win.”

Montgomery’s time in Chicago helped establish him as a reliable and tough running back, but moving to Detroit in 2023 has allowed him to flourish in a new offense. Beating the Bears—his former team—made this victory even sweeter for the veteran back, who now looks to help the Lions continue their strong season.

On Being Introduced with Jahmyr Gibbs

Montgomery’s day was made even more special by a pregame moment shared with his backfield partner, Jahmyr Gibbs. The duo, affectionately dubbed “Sonic and Knuckles”, were introduced together before the game, and Montgomery shared how much it meant to him to be alongside Gibbs in such a unique moment.

“It’s super cool. I’ve never experienced nothing like it,” Montgomery said. “Jahmyr’s my little brother, I’m super blessed to have him in my life as a football player, but as a human for me too. So being able to share that moment and that experience with him, and kind of how the Sonic and Knuckles thing is going, it’s pretty dope to be a part of.”

The bond between Montgomery and Gibbs extends beyond the football field, with Montgomery emphasizing the importance of their relationship both as teammates and as friends. The “Sonic and Knuckles” moniker, which has become a fan favorite, adds an extra layer of fun and camaraderie to their already strong connection.

Looking Ahead

Montgomery’s performance against the Bears, coupled with his emotional reflection on his time in Chicago and his special bond with Gibbs, highlights just how far he’s come since entering the league. With his strong play and leadership on and off the field, Montgomery continues to be a key piece of the Lions’ offensive success, and his relationship with Gibbs is just one example of the positive energy that flows through Detroit's locker room. As the Lions push toward the playoffs, Montgomery’s contributions will only continue to be a crucial part of their game plan.