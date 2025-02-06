David Montgomery Makes EXTREMELY BOLD Prediction During Interview With NFL Network

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery didn’t hold back during a recent interview with the NFL Network, where he confidently proclaimed that he and teammate Jahmyr Gibbs are the best running back duo in the NFL.

Montgomery, who has become a key piece of the Lions' offense, emphasized the importance of teamwork and selflessness in their success. “We're definitely the best running back duo in the league. Me and Jahmyr (Gibbs), that’s my dog,” Montgomery said confidently. “You’ve got to be in a position, and a mental headspace, to be selfless enough to be appreciative of someone else’s success.”

The Best Duo in the NFL – A Legacy in the Making

He further praised their bond, noting that despite the competitive nature of professional football, their focus on the team’s greater good sets them apart. “A lot of people forget that we’re all competitors,” Montgomery said. “We all want to play ball, and we all want to be the guy. But sometimes, you’ve got to be selfless for the greater good of the team.”

Montgomery also expressed pride in their unique partnership with Gibbs, calling it “super special.” He added, “When it’s all said and done, and me and him are done playing together, we’ll be the best running back duo to ever play together.”

https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1887224633620824287

In the 2024 season, Montgomery and Gibbs put up impressive numbers, combining for 3,045 scrimmage yards and 32 touchdowns, even with Montgomery missing three full games due to a knee injury. Their chemistry and dominance on the field continue to make a significant impact for the Lions.