fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDavid Montgomery Makes EXTREMELY BOLD Prediction During Interview With NFL Network
Detroit Lions

David Montgomery Makes EXTREMELY BOLD Prediction During Interview With NFL Network

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery didn’t hold back during a recent interview with the NFL Network, where he confidently proclaimed that he and teammate Jahmyr Gibbs are the best running back duo in the NFL.

Detroit Lions Week 15 Rooting Guide David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have shot at history David Montgomery David Montgomery on Detroit Lions fans

Montgomery, who has become a key piece of the Lions' offense, emphasized the importance of teamwork and selflessness in their success. “We're definitely the best running back duo in the league. Me and Jahmyr (Gibbs), that’s my dog,” Montgomery said confidently. “You’ve got to be in a position, and a mental headspace, to be selfless enough to be appreciative of someone else’s success.”

The Best Duo in the NFL – A Legacy in the Making

He further praised their bond, noting that despite the competitive nature of professional football, their focus on the team’s greater good sets them apart. “A lot of people forget that we’re all competitors,” Montgomery said. “We all want to play ball, and we all want to be the guy. But sometimes, you’ve got to be selfless for the greater good of the team.”

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Sonic and Knuckles

Montgomery also expressed pride in their unique partnership with Gibbs, calling it “super special.” He added, “When it’s all said and done, and me and him are done playing together, we’ll be the best running back duo to ever play together.”

https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1887224633620824287

In the 2024 season, Montgomery and Gibbs put up impressive numbers, combining for 3,045 scrimmage yards and 32 touchdowns, even with Montgomery missing three full games due to a knee injury. Their chemistry and dominance on the field continue to make a significant impact for the Lions.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Poaches UFL OC To Join Detroit Lions Coaching Staff
Next article
Doctor: Detroit Lions Could Begin 2025 Season Without Alim McNeill
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions