David Montgomery Opens Up About Lions’ Playoff Heartbreak and the Road Ahead

After a heartbreaking postseason exit, the Detroit Lions and their fans are left wondering exactly what went wrong against the Washington Commanders, and what the future holds. Despite a strong 15-2 regular season, the Lions fell short once again, leaving some to question if the team is really on the right track. In a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of Forbes, Lions running back David Montgomery shared his thoughts on the team's struggles and their path forward.

Montgomery's Take on the Lions’ Playoff Struggles

Montgomery emphasized that the Lions didn’t underestimate their opponent, but the team simply wasn’t executing their brand of football when it mattered most. “I think ultimately – I don’t think we underestimated our opponent — but I think we weren’t playing our brand of football, and it showed,” Montgomery said. “I think if we found a better way to execute, we’ll get over that hump.”

While the Lions had a rare second opportunity to compete in the playoffs after their NFC Championship loss in 2022, things didn’t work out this time. With some coaching changes and new challenges, Montgomery still believes the Lions are close to becoming a championship contender.

Optimism for the Future

Despite the disappointment, Montgomery remains hopeful about the team's future. “A few more pieces here and there to tie everything together, but I think we’re right in the midst of being exactly where we want to be, it just hasn’t happened for us yet,” he stated.

While some fans have begun to doubt the Lions' chances, Montgomery has confidence that the team is on the right path and that their window for a Super Bowl run is still open.

David Montgomery: By the Numbers

Carries (CAR): 185

185 Yards (YDS): 775

775 Touchdowns (TD): 12

12 Average Yards per Carry (AVG): 4.2

Bottom Line

Montgomery’s 2024 season was solid, contributing to the Lions' offensive success with his consistent rushing yards and touchdowns. As the team looks to improve in the offseason, Montgomery’s performance will be a key part of their continued growth.