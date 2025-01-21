David Montgomery Posts HILARIOUS Response to Ben Johnson Leaving for Chicago Bears

Following the news that Ben Johnson is leaving the Detroit Lions to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery took to Instagram to post a hilarious response.

Montgomery, who spent four seasons with the Bears before joining the Lions, didn’t hold back in his lighthearted reaction. The running back, known for his sense of humor, posted a comment that quickly caught the attention of fans and teammates alike.

As you can see in the photo below, it's clear that his message was full of playful sarcasm, as he knows firsthand that the Lions are a much better organization to be part of compared to the Bears. Montgomery’s hilarious take highlights the fun and camaraderie within the Lions’ locker room, even in the face of change.

From the Instagram of #Lions RB David Montgomery regarding Ben Johnson taking the #Bears HC role. pic.twitter.com/8ecPVGfyNA — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) January 21, 2025

As the Lions move forward with a new offensive coordinator, Montgomery’s quick wit reminds fans that the team’s spirit remains as strong as ever.