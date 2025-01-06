fb
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Detroit Lions

David Montgomery Responds To Question About His Availability For Playoffs

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, who has been recovering from an MCL injury sustained in mid-December, may be on track to return for the playoffs. Montgomery avoided surgery after the injury and has been diligently rehabbing, providing hope that he could play a crucial role for the Lions in their postseason push.

Positive Signs From Montgomery’s Rehabilitation

As reported by NBC’s Melissa Stark provided an update during the Sunday Night Football broadcast as the Lions squared off against the Minnesota Vikings. Stark shared that she spoke with Montgomery earlier this week and learned that the running back went through a full workout on Saturday, marking his first major physical activity since the injury.

Optimistic About Returning to Action

When asked if he would be ready to play next week, Montgomery’s answer was optimistic. “I'm excited, I'll just say that,” he responded, fueling further speculation that he could return to the field soon.

Montgomery has been a key contributor to the Lions' success this season, rushing for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns before the injury. If he is able to return to action in time for the playoffs, it would be a major boost to a Lions offense that has relied heavily on his power running.

Montgomery’s potential return would provide much-needed stability in the backfield, alongside Jahmyr Gibbs, as Detroit embarks on its playoff journey. Fans will be eager to see if the veteran running back is ready to take the field when the stakes are at their highest.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
