David Montgomery Responds To Question About His Availability For Playoffs

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, who has been recovering from an MCL injury sustained in mid-December, may be on track to return for the playoffs. Montgomery avoided surgery after the injury and has been diligently rehabbing, providing hope that he could play a crucial role for the Lions in their postseason push.

Positive Signs From Montgomery’s Rehabilitation

As reported by NBC’s Melissa Stark provided an update during the Sunday Night Football broadcast as the Lions squared off against the Minnesota Vikings. Stark shared that she spoke with Montgomery earlier this week and learned that the running back went through a full workout on Saturday, marking his first major physical activity since the injury.

From the NBC broadcast, Lions RB David Montgomery went through a full workout for the first time Saturday. Asked if Montgomery could play next week, Dan Campbell told Melissa Stark, "I'm excited. I'll just say that." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 6, 2025

Optimistic About Returning to Action

When asked if he would be ready to play next week, Montgomery’s answer was optimistic. “I'm excited, I'll just say that,” he responded, fueling further speculation that he could return to the field soon.

Montgomery has been a key contributor to the Lions' success this season, rushing for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns before the injury. If he is able to return to action in time for the playoffs, it would be a major boost to a Lions offense that has relied heavily on his power running.

Montgomery’s potential return would provide much-needed stability in the backfield, alongside Jahmyr Gibbs, as Detroit embarks on its playoff journey. Fans will be eager to see if the veteran running back is ready to take the field when the stakes are at their highest.