David Montgomery Responds After Report Claims He Wants Out of Detroit

David Montgomery didn’t let the rumor mill spin for long.

After a report surfaced suggesting the veteran running back “wants out” of Detroit, Montgomery took to social media with a pointed — and sarcastic — response that immediately cast doubt on the claim.

Replying to a post that cited ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler’s report, Montgomery wrote:

“Damn, Dmo told you that?”

That brief comment was enough to send a clear message: Montgomery is pushing back on the idea that he personally told anyone he wants out of Detroit.

Context Behind the Report

Earlier on Saturday, Fowler reported that Montgomery “wants out” and that the Lions would seek a “decent Day 3 pick”, potentially a fifth-rounder, in any trade. The report also noted Montgomery’s manageable 2026 salary and suggested his role has shrunk with Jahmyr Gibbs emerging as the focal point of the offense.

While the report framed the situation as logical from a roster and cap standpoint, Montgomery’s response suggests the “wants out” phrasing may not reflect his own words.

What Montgomery’s Response Means

Montgomery did not explicitly say he wants to stay in Detroit — but he clearly questioned the sourcing of the report. That distinction matters.

At minimum, his reaction indicates:

  • He disputes the idea that he personally expressed a desire to leave
  • The situation may be more nuanced than originally reported
  • Any potential move would likely be driven by team decisions, not a public trade demand

For now, Montgomery remains a Detroit Lion. But as free agency approaches, this situation is worth monitoring — especially with Montgomery now making it clear that at least part of the narrative doesn’t sit right with him.

