fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDavid Montgomery Reveals Why Lions DID NOT Place Him on Injured Reserve
Detroit Lions

David Montgomery Reveals Why Lions DID NOT Place Him on Injured Reserve

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is staying active in the community despite his recent injury news. Just days after head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Montgomery would need surgery and be done for the season, the veteran running back hosted a coat drive in Detroit, giving back to the city he calls home.

David Montgomery dog incident Detroit Lions OTAs Brad Holmes Jamaal Williams David Montgomery comments on lawsuit

Montgomery, who sustained an MCL injury during the Lions' loss to the Buffalo Bills, shared his thoughts with Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers when asked about how he was feeling. “I’m alive and well,” Montgomery said, adding that although he wasn't placed on IR yet, he’s still working through some logistical details. “Things could change,” he noted, hinting at the possibility of being placed on IR at a later date.

When asked about the potential of returning this season, Montgomery remained hopeful. “I hope so,” he said, expressing his desire to get back on the field if possible. While the likelihood of his return remains uncertain, Montgomery’s positive attitude and continued commitment to his community serve as a testament to his character.

https://twitter.com/dannierogers___/status/1869145236628242439

Despite the setback, Montgomery’s focus on helping others and staying involved with his team is a reminder of his leadership both on and off the field. The Lions will continue to navigate the final stretch of the season, but Montgomery’s spirit and dedication to Detroit’s well-being are clear as he works through his recovery.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Announce Handful of Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup vs. Bears
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date
Giccigtciticticticvitivt on Report: Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Fan Who Yelled at Matt LaFleur

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions