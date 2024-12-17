David Montgomery Reveals Why Lions DID NOT Place Him on Injured Reserve

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is staying active in the community despite his recent injury news. Just days after head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Montgomery would need surgery and be done for the season, the veteran running back hosted a coat drive in Detroit, giving back to the city he calls home.

Montgomery, who sustained an MCL injury during the Lions' loss to the Buffalo Bills, shared his thoughts with Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers when asked about how he was feeling. “I’m alive and well,” Montgomery said, adding that although he wasn't placed on IR yet, he’s still working through some logistical details. “Things could change,” he noted, hinting at the possibility of being placed on IR at a later date.

When asked about the potential of returning this season, Montgomery remained hopeful. “I hope so,” he said, expressing his desire to get back on the field if possible. While the likelihood of his return remains uncertain, Montgomery’s positive attitude and continued commitment to his community serve as a testament to his character.

Despite the setback, Montgomery’s focus on helping others and staying involved with his team is a reminder of his leadership both on and off the field. The Lions will continue to navigate the final stretch of the season, but Montgomery’s spirit and dedication to Detroit’s well-being are clear as he works through his recovery.