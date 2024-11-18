fb
Monday, November 18, 2024
Detroit Lions

David Montgomery Takes A Subtle Jab At Chicago Bears

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has been a key contributor to the team’s success, and his performance this season has shown why Detroit made the right move in signing him away from the Chicago Bears. After spending four years with the Bears, Montgomery was let go, only to be picked up by a division rival that believed in him — and he’s been making the most of his second chance ever since.

Montgomery, who has earned a reputation for his physical, hard-nosed style of running, reflected on his journey following the Lions 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

“It’s cliché,” Montgomery said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket, “but our brand is Grit. I think it’s the land of the misfit toys. A lot of people got rejected and wasn’t good enough. I was in Chicago and I wasn’t good enough to be there, so Detroit took a chance on me here and I ensure that they know that they didn’t make a mistake by doing so.”

Montgomery’s words reveal the chip on his shoulder, one that stems from being overlooked and undervalued. After his departure from Chicago, Montgomery was motivated to prove the Bears wrong for letting him go and show Detroit that they made the right decision. His mindset has been a major factor in the success he’s had in Detroit, where he’s quickly become a fan favorite with his relentless running style and leadership in the locker room.

When asked about the culture in Detroit, Montgomery emphasized the importance of unity and accountability. “How much we care for one another,” said Montgomery, “being selfless and being able to understand that we hold accountability for each other. As long as we keep that standard and expectations as high as we can, the sky’s the limit.”

Montgomery’s work ethic and dedication have been contagious, and the Lions' offense has become a reflection of his mentality. His no-nonsense approach to running the ball and willingness to do whatever it takes for the team has made him a perfect fit in Detroit, where the focus on team-first values and selflessness mirrors Montgomery’s own drive.

With Montgomery continuing to lead the charge in the backfield, the Lions have become one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. As the team looks ahead to the playoffs, it’s clear that Montgomery's resilience, accountability, and grit will continue to fuel the Lions’ push for a championship.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Gives Unfortunate Alex Anzalone Injury Update
Next article
Dan Campbell Hails Jared Goff as a “Stud” After Perfect Performance Against Jaguars
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
