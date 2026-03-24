Brad Holmes Reveals Truth Behind David Montgomery Trade

One of the biggest moves of the Detroit Lions’ offseason so far is the trading of David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for a pair of draft picks and OL Juice Scruggs.

In his recent appearance on the Lions Collective podcast, Holmes detailed how the decision came together, why it was the right move for both sides, and what ultimately made the deal worth completing.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Rise Changed the Equation

Holmes pointed to one clear factor that shifted Montgomery’s role in Detroit.

“It was evident there were going to be fewer touches for him, and a lot of that is not just about him — it’s about how Jahmyr had ascended.”

As Gibbs emerged as a centerpiece of the offense, the Lions had to reassess how they were distributing opportunities in the backfield.

That led to open and honest conversations.

“Me, David, and David’s agent all had really healthy dialogue. We kind of thought it was best for all parties.”

A Mutual Decision With No Bad Blood

Holmes emphasized that the situation was handled professionally throughout.

“It was all healthy dialogue. There was never any bad blood or anything. I think it worked out well for both parties.”

The Lions did not rush into a deal. Instead, they explored the market with a clear standard.

“It was right after the season ended that we said, ‘Let’s just see if we can get the proper return.’ Because I told his agent, ‘Look, this guy is a good player, man. We’re not just giving him away.’”

That patience paid off.

“We were happy with the return we got.”

Strong Market Helped Drive Value

Holmes knew Montgomery would draw interest around the league.

“I knew he would have a market because he’s a good player and still in a prime age. I think the reason we got the return we did is because multiple teams were competing for his services.”

That competition allowed Detroit to secure a return package that aligned with its long term roster goals.

Juice Scruggs Was the Key Piece

The addition of offensive lineman Juice Scruggs ultimately pushed the deal across the finish line.

“We were really happy with the draft picks, but being able to get Scruggs in it kind of put it over the top.”

Holmes made it clear that Scruggs was not an afterthought.

“There were other teams willing to entertain similar packages, but for where we were as a team — especially from an offensive line standpoint — to add a player like Scruggs, whom we did a lot of work on in the draft process, that made a lot of sense.”

Scruggs’ versatility also played a major role.

“His center ability has actually been really impressive since he’s gotten into the NFL, and he can play both guard spots. It also worked for us from a financial constraint standpoint.”

Once he was included, the decision became straightforward.

“When we got Scruggs in the package, then it was a done deal.”

A Strong Fit for Detroit’s Culture

Holmes also highlighted the intangibles that made Scruggs appealing.

“He does have juice. His makeup and the intangible qualities he possesses — we were all blown away by that coming out of the draft process.”

His early NFL performance only reinforced that belief.

“Then to see actual, tangible evidence of him starting at both guard spots, starting at center, and holding his own at all three, that was impressive.”

Montgomery’s Impact Will Be Missed

While the move made football sense, Holmes acknowledged what the Lions are losing.

“I’m happy for David. I think he’s in a good spot. But that’s going to be a loss not only of a player, but of somebody who had such an impact on our locker room from a leadership standpoint and on our culture.”

Final Thoughts

This trade reflects a broader shift within the Lions’ offense.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ rise reduced Montgomery’s role, but it also created an opportunity. Detroit capitalized on Montgomery’s value, added draft capital, and brought in a versatile offensive lineman who fits both the scheme and the culture.

If Juice Scruggs develops into a key contributor along the offensive line, this move could prove to be a significant step in maintaining the Lions’ long term success.