Report: David Montgomery ‘Wants Out’ of Detroit

The David Montgomery era in Detroit may be nearing its final chapter.

According to reporting coming out of the 2026 NFL Combine, league insiders believe the veteran running back is ready for a change of scenery—and the Lions may be open to listening.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler noted that Montgomery no longer wants to remain in Detroit, a development that adds another layer to an offseason already full of major decisions for the Lions.

Why This Suddenly Makes Sense

Montgomery is still a productive NFL back, but the landscape in Detroit has clearly shifted.

Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as the engine of the offense, and his role only figures to grow. That reality has naturally reduced Montgomery’s touches and overall impact, even though he remains effective in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

At 28 years old, Montgomery is also at an age where teams start weighing mileage just as heavily as talent—especially at running back.

Contract and Trade Value

From a financial standpoint, Montgomery’s deal is reasonable—but not insignificant.

2026 salary: $6 million

$6 million Age: 28

28 Role: No longer featured back

Because of that combination, Detroit is reportedly seeking a Day 3 draft pick, with a fifth-rounder mentioned as a realistic return.

That’s not a blockbuster haul, but it reflects Montgomery’s value as a reliable veteran who can still contribute immediately to the right offense.

A Logical Fit Elsewhere?

One team that’s been floated as a potential landing spot is Seattle, particularly if the Seahawks are unable to retain Kenneth Walker III. Montgomery’s downhill style, pass protection, and experience would translate well in a complementary or transitional role.

For Detroit, moving Montgomery would:

Clear cap flexibility

Fully commit the offense to Gibbs

Add draft capital without sacrificing the future

The Lions’ Perspective

This doesn’t appear to be a messy situation—just a practical one.

The Lions aren’t looking to dump Montgomery for nothing, but they also understand the economics of the position. Paying premium money for a running back whose role has been reduced simply doesn’t align with how Brad Holmes has built this roster.

If a suitable offer materializes, Detroit seems prepared to move on.

Bottom Line

David Montgomery has been a key part of Detroit’s recent success, but timing matters in the NFL.

With Gibbs ascending, cap decisions looming, and Montgomery reportedly wanting out, the conditions are lining up for a trade. It may not happen immediately—but the writing is getting harder to ignore.