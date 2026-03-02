fb
David Montgomery Records 2½-Minute Goodbye Message to Detroit

David Montgomery is officially moving on from Detroit, but not without leaving a heartfelt message behind.

Following his trade from the Detroit Lions to the Houston Texans, Montgomery recorded and shared a 2½-minute voice memo addressing Lions fans, teammates, and the city that became home during his time in Detroit.

In the audio message, Montgomery thanked the city of Detroit, the fanbase, and the organization for embracing him from the moment he arrived. He reflected on the support he received throughout his tenure and made it clear that his time with the Lions was meaningful both professionally and personally.

The veteran running back also expressed gratitude toward his teammates and coaches, emphasizing how much the locker room and culture meant to him. Rather than focusing on the trade itself, the message centered on appreciation, growth, and respect for the city that helped shape this chapter of his career.

Montgomery’s message comes just days after his trade, serving as a final, personal goodbye to Lions fans before beginning the next phase of his NFL journey in Houston.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

