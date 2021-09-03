David Patten, who caught Tom Brady’s first postseason TD pass, found dead

According to reports, former New England Patriots WR David Patten has been found dead at the age of 47.

Patten played with Tom Brady and is known for catching Brady’s first postseason TD pass.

From Thestate.com:

David Patten, a standout at Lower Richland High School in South Carolina and who went on to a long NFL career, died on Thursday.

Sam Gordon, who runs G2 Management where Patten is one of his clients, confirmed to The State Friday morning that Patten had died, though he didn’t share any details on Patten’s death at this time.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021