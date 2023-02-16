David Perron: Detroit Red Wings’ Player to Watch in Flames Rematch

The Detroit Red Wings are at the middle point of their five-game road trip heading to Calgary to take on the Flames with puck drop at 9:00 PM tonight. The Red Wings won their last matchup against the Flames last Thursday by a score of 2-1. It was their first win against the Flames since November 15th, 2017.

Tonight’s Detroit Red Wings player to watch: David Perron

Perron has been a solid player for the Red Wings this season and has proven to be a leader for this team. Having played in 1,026 games in his career, between six different teams, he is going for his 700th career points currently sitting on 699 coming on 283 goals and 416 assists.

This season for the Red Wings he's scored 14 goals and added 20 assists for 34 points. He's currently tied for third on the team in goals and points this season. In his last three games, Perron has tallied three assists with two of those coming in last night’s 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Perron is expected to play on the third line with Joe Veleno and Jonatan Berggren for tonight’s game.

He also plays on the first line of the power-play unit along with Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, and Moritz Seider.

Perron has three power play goals.

Perron has 11 power play assists.

Perron has 14 power-play points.

Perron is tied for the team lead in power-play assists.

David Perron’s numbers against the Calgary Flames

Perron has matched up against the Flames 43 times in his career and scored 17 goals, 19 assists, and 36 points in his career against Calgary. In the last three matchups with the Flames, Perron tallied two assists for two points, with one of those coming in last Thursday’s win.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings have now won four straight games and have been winners in seven of their last ten games. With all those wins, and the much-needed points, the Red Wings are back in the playoff conversation currently sitting four points behind the Washington Capitals with three games in hand on them.

With a win tonight, and a Capitals loss to the Florida Panthers, the Red Wings will move to two points behind both the Panthers and Capitals for that final playoff spot. Tonight, will be one of the biggest games of the season, look for the Red Wings to come out firing on all cylinders looking for that fifth win in a row.

