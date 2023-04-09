David Perron was last to accept Detroit Red Wings not making playoffs 

David Perron, a forward for the Detroit Red Wings, is facing a new reality this season. For the past 10 years, Perron's teams have made the playoffs, and he has become accustomed to playing playoff hockey. However, this season, the Red Wings were officially eliminated from playoff contention, ending Perron's streak. Despite the team's efforts to avoid missing the playoffs, Perron had been mentally preparing himself for the possibility for the past few weeks. He admitted that it was not a great feeling, and he was the last one in the room to accept the reality that the team would not make the playoffs.

After the Red Wings were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Perron admitted that this is not a feeling he is used to.

“Not great,” said Perron, of his feelings missing the playoffs. “I've been battling with that mentally the last three or four weeks, and kind of seeing the writing on the wall. I was probably the last guy in the room to admit we weren't going to be in.”

“Even before the deadline I kept telling Newsy (coach Derek Lalonde) if we got 9-2 here, or 9-3 before the deadline, things will be different, and we almost got there,” Perron said. “We almost did that. But then management made the decision they had to make for this group long-term (trading Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, Filip Hronek and Oskar Sundqvist) and we understand that, I understand that certainly, but it's not something that I wanted to admit personally.

“It's been been hard, (10) years my teams have been to the playoffs and I really felt all those years we had a chance to win the Stanley Cup, so it'll be a little different this year.

“It'll be different.”

Big Picture: The significance of Perron's playoff streak

Perron's playoff streak is an impressive feat in the competitive world of professional hockey. It demonstrates his consistency as a player and the success of the teams he has been a part of. Perron's experience and leadership on the ice are valuable assets for any team, especially in high-pressure situations like playoff hockey. However, missing the playoffs this season will be a new challenge for Perron and the Red Wings, and it remains to be seen how they will adapt to this change.

Bottom Line – New challenges ahead for Red Wings

Perron's streak of playoff appearances has come to an end, and he is facing a new reality this season. While it is a disappointment for Perron and the Red Wings, it also presents new opportunities for growth and development as a team. As Perron adjusts to this new challenge, his experience and leadership will continue to be valuable assets for the Red Wings. As for the team, they will need to regroup and refocus for next season, with the goal of returning to playoff contention and competing for the Stanley Cup.