Lions’ David Shaw Says He’s Always Viewed Himself as an NFL Coach

Lions passing game coordinator David Shaw says he declined multiple NFL interviews annually while at Stanford. Now, he's finally in the pros with Detroit.

Shaw Finally Joins the NFL Coaching Ranks

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, including Justin Rogers (Detroit Lions Network), Colton Pouncy (The Athletic), and Ben Raven (MLive), Shaw opened up about his decision to pass on pro football for so long.

“Talking to Lions offensive coaches today,” Rogers tweeted. “David Shaw said he’s always viewed himself as an NFL coach, but never took an interview while at Stanford. Estimates he turned down three interviews each year.”

That’s a remarkable statistic from a coach who spent 12 seasons at the helm in Palo Alto and built a reputation as one of college football’s sharpest offensive minds.

Why Now?

So what changed?

Shaw didn’t give a detailed explanation, but Ben Raven noted that he’s thrilled to be back in this area, where his father — legendary coach Willie Shaw — got his coaching start. That personal connection, combined with Dan Campbell’s established culture and the rising profile of Detroit’s offense, likely made this the right time to make the leap.

“Lions’ David Shaw thrilled to be back in this area, where his dad started coaching, and said he’s always viewed himself as an NFL coach even through all those years at Stanford,” Raven tweeted.

Shaw now gets to work under new offensive coordinator John Morton, contributing his insight to a revamped passing attack headlined by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and emerging wideouts like Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.

How He Fits in Detroit’s Offense

Shaw brings:

Decades of offensive experience , particularly in quarterback development and pro-style schemes.

, particularly in quarterback development and pro-style schemes. A reputation for discipline, attention to detail, and balance — all hallmarks of the Lions’ current offensive identity.

— all hallmarks of the Lions’ current offensive identity. A fresh set of eyes on a passing game that has been efficient but still has untapped vertical potential.

His presence should be especially valuable in refining route concepts and helping maximize Goff’s mid-field accuracy, while integrating rookie weapons into a playoff-ready system.

Key Takeaways

David Shaw turned down roughly three NFL interviews per year while at Stanford.

while at Stanford. Despite never interviewing, he viewed himself as an NFL coach all along.

He’s now part of the Lions’ rising offensive staff , returning to a region that carries personal meaning.

, returning to a region that carries personal meaning. His experience should elevate Detroit’s pass game development under John Morton.

Bottom Line

The Lions didn’t just hire another coach — they added a thoughtful, proven leader with deep football roots and NFL-caliber instincts. Shaw’s path to Detroit wasn’t rushed, but now that he’s here, he’s in position to make an impact quickly.

With so many young weapons on the roster and a fan base hungry for next-level success, Shaw’s long-awaited NFL debut couldn’t come at a better time — for him or the Lions.