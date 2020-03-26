On This Day: ‘Sweet Revenge’ Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche ‘Brawl in Hockeytown’ [Video]

Happy Anniversary!

We thought it would be fun to take look back 23 years to March 26, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche participated in what could be the most popular brawl in NHL history.

For most, the most memorable part of the brawl is when Darren McCarty of the Red Wings absolutely pummeled Claude Lemieux of the Avalanche. When looking back, McCarty noted that his beat down on Lemieux was not just for him.

“What I did wasn’t just for me,” McCarty said afterward. “It came from everyone on the team.” The jubilant Wings stayed up into the wee hours, drinking beer and replaying a tape of the telecast over and over. A few weeks later, they beat Colorado in a bitterly fought six-game series to move into the Cup Finals against Philadelphia. Draper refused the traditional post-series handshake with Lemieux, who in turn ignored McCarty’s outstretched hand. – Via Detroit Athletic

Now take a few minutes and enjoy the CHILLS!

The Infamous Brawl of 97' with the Avs I can watch this fight 100 times a day and never get sick of it – It gets me pumped up every time!!! SOMEBODY HIT SOMEONE! GO WINGS! For more Vids become a fan – http://facebook.com/detroitsportsnation Publisert av Detroit Sports Nation Lørdag 17. april 2010

Nation what is your favorite moment from the Hockeytown Brawl between the Red Wings and Avalanche.