Thursday, March 26, 2020
On This Day: ‘Sweet Revenge’ Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche ‘Brawl in Hockeytown’ [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Happy Anniversary!

We thought it would be fun to take look back 23 years to March 26, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche participated in what could be the most popular brawl in NHL history.

For most, the most memorable part of the brawl is when Darren McCarty of the Red Wings absolutely pummeled Claude Lemieux of the Avalanche. When looking back, McCarty noted that his beat down on Lemieux was not just for him.

“What I did wasn’t just for me,” McCarty said afterward. “It came from everyone on the team.” The jubilant Wings stayed up into the wee hours, drinking beer and replaying a tape of the telecast over and over. A few weeks later, they beat Colorado in a bitterly fought six-game series to move into the Cup Finals against Philadelphia. Draper refused the traditional post-series handshake with Lemieux, who in turn ignored McCarty’s outstretched hand. – Via Detroit Athletic

Sweet Revenge with Mitten State and Darren McCarty

To celebrate this momentous moment in Detroit Sports History, we have partnered with Mitten State and Darren McCarty to bring a special to our readers – Mitten State is a local tee shirt retailer that has done some pretty amazing things for Charity in the name of some of our biggest and brightest sports heroes. They have given DSN readers 25% off the list price of their ‘Sweet Revenge‘ tee-shirt and Decal (use code DSN25 at checkout).

Use code DSN25 at checkout for 25% off!

Check out McCarty wearing the Tee below, and click the link to snag one of your own. Just a note, these shirts will ship later in April due to Mitten State having to close their physical store due to the Corona Virus, but it is WELL worth the wait!

 

Now take a few minutes and enjoy the CHILLS!

The Infamous Brawl of 97' with the Avs

I can watch this fight 100 times a day and never get sick of it – It gets me pumped up every time!!! SOMEBODY HIT SOMEONE! GO WINGS! For more Vids become a fan – http://facebook.com/detroitsportsnation

Publisert av Detroit Sports Nation Lørdag 17. april 2010

Nation what is your favorite moment from the Hockeytown Brawl between the Red Wings and Avalanche.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Pistons scout ‘In battle’ with coronavirus
Next articleMatthew Stafford releases statement, commits $100,000 to fight COVID-19

Comments

Detroit Red Wings News

