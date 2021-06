Sharing is caring!

On Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning as the game was delayed briefly because of rain.

When the game resumed, Tigers CF Daz Cameron, who had a sweet catch earlier in the game, blasted his first career home run to tie the game 4-4.

Check it out!

GAVE 'EM THE OL' RAZZLE DAZZLE pic.twitter.com/kUZc4yFBfA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 12, 2021