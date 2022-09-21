DE Arik Armstead accuses Detroit Lions OL Dan Skipper of being a ‘racist’

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions moved to 1-1 on the season following a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

Following the win, Dan Campbell spoke to his players in the locker room and he made sure to single out OL Dan Skipper, who was called upon to fill in for injured G Jonah Jackson.

Campbell praised Skipper and even chose him to speak during the team’s post-game press conference.

It is a feel-good story as Skipper has bounced around the NFL for six years, being “fired” (according to him) about 20 times.

Well, one person who does not think this is a feel-good story at all is San Francisco 49ers DE Arik Armstead, who took to Instagram to call out Skipper for being a “racist.”

“So we cheering for racist now? Called multiple players the N word in games. Hard ER,” Armstead posted to his Instagram Story.

Oddly enough, Skipper has never played in an NFL game against Armstead, so it is unclear when these comments were made.

