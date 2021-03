Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions top pass-rusher from a year ago is staying put!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Lions have signed Okwara to a 3-year, $39 million deal.

Nation, did the Lions get a good deal here?

The #Lions and pass-rusher Romeo Okwara are staying together, as Okwara has agreed to a 3-year deal worth $39M, source said. After a career year with 10 sacks, Okwara wants to make Detroit his home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021