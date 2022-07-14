According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix Suns C Deandre Ayton has signed a record-breaking offer sheet.

Wojnarowski reported on Thursday afternoon that Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, according to his agents Nima Namakian and Bill Duffy.

As noted by Wojnarowski, the Suns now have 48 hours to match the Pacers’ offer or else Ayton will be leaving the Suns.

RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2022

Deandre Ayton agrees to record-breaking offer sheet

By signing the offer sheet, Deandre Ayton shatters the previous four-year deal signed by Otto Porter Jr. back in 2017, which was matched by the Washington Wizards.

From ESPN:

Ayton’s offer sheet surpasses the four-year, $107 million deal signed by Otto Porter Jr. with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 — a deal the Washington Wizards ultimately matched.

Sign-and-trade deals are no longer allowed once Ayton signs the offer sheet with Indiana. If the Suns do match the offer sheet, they can’t trade Ayton anywhere until at least Jan. 15 — and can’t trade him to Indiana for a year.

Namakian of Innovate Sports and Duffy of BDA Sports and WME had insisted to the Suns that they could find a maximum contract offer for Ayton in the marketplace, and they are now delivering it with the offer sheet. The Suns had never made Ayton an offer, suggesting they didn’t value him as a max player. If they don’t match the sheet, the Suns will lose the 2018 No. 1 pick without compensation.

Nation, do you think the Phoenix Suns will match the offer, or do you think we will be seeing Deandre Ayton in an Indiana Pacers jersey for the 2022-23 season and beyond?

