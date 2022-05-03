DeAndre Hopkins releases statement following suspension news

UPDATE:

Just hours after news broke that Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for six games, the Pro Bowl receiver has released a statement.

See you Week 7. pic.twitter.com/rHTofEx7jK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 3, 2022

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Arizona Cardinals Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended for six-game for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy.

As noted by Spotrac, Hopkins will forfeit $4.05M in 2022 compensation per his 6-game suspension for PED use.

DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement.

“Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active roster following the team’s sixth regular-season game.”

