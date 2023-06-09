According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, is scheduled to meet with two teams next week in search of his next NFL destination. The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots have emerged as potential suitors for the 31-year-old wideout. Hopkins, a three-time NFL All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl receiver is poised to make a significant impact on whichever team secures his services.

Key Points

DeAndre Hopkins Set to Meet with Multiple Teams Next Week

During the 2022 season, Hopkins faced adversity as he was suspended for the first six games without pay due to a violation of the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drug Policy. Despite the setback, he displayed his undeniable talent upon his return, catching 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games. This impressive performance showcased his ability to be a game-changing receiver.

As Hopkins explores his options for the upcoming 2023 season, his meetings with the Titans and Patriots signal the interest and recognition he has garnered from teams across the league. Both franchises have a history of success and could provide an ideal environment for Hopkins to thrive.

Bottom Line – Waiting for the Decision

The NFL community eagerly awaits DeAndre Hopkins' decision regarding his next team for the 2023 season. With his exceptional skill set, proven track record, and the interest shown by the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots, it is clear that Hopkins remains a highly sought-after talent. As negotiations unfold and discussions progress, teams will vie for the opportunity to secure his services and add a game-changing receiver to their roster. Regardless of his ultimate destination, one thing is certain: DeAndre Hopkins has the potential to make a significant impact on the field and contribute to the success of his future team.