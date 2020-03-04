37.9 F
Detroit
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Dear Bob Quinn, please call the Carolina Panthers and make this deal

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

What a recent Washington Redskins tweet could mean for the Detroit Lions

There has been plenty of people say that the 2020 NFL Draft really begins with the No. 3 pick. That...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round pick in full mock draft

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books and everybody and their brother is coming out with...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

3 Goaltenders Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should consider signing for 2020

The Detroit Red Wings are by far the worst team in the NHL and though the futility cannot be...
Read more
Arnold Powell

It is seeming like a certainty that the Detroit Lions are going to let OL Graham Glasgow become an unrestricted free agent.

I have made it very clear that I believe Lions GM Bob Quinn made a mistake by not locking up Glasgow long-term before the 2019 season, but it is what it is.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, Glasgow’s replacement may have just become available as Jenna Laine of ESPN is reporting that the Carolina Panthers are shopping Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner with the hopes of trading him.

- Advertisement -

As noted by Field Yates, Turner has been to the Pro Bowl 5-straight seasons and at just 26-years-old, he could be a hot commodity.

The Lions will have to make a move to replace Glasgow and landing Turner would be just what the doctor ordered.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article3 Free agents the Detroit Lions will re-sign for 2020 season
Next articlePredicting how many games the Detroit Tigers will win in 2020

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

What a recent Washington Redskins tweet could mean for the Detroit Lions

There has been plenty of people say that the 2020 NFL Draft really begins with the No. 3 pick. That...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions trade for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round pick in full mock draft

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books and everybody and their brother is coming out with their latest NFL mock draft. http://gty.im/1191046326 On...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

3 Goaltenders Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should consider signing for 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Red Wings are by far the worst team in the NHL and though the futility cannot be completely blamed on goaltending, it...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Predicting how many games the Detroit Tigers will win in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
In 2019, the Detroit Tigers were clearly the worst team in baseball and their 47 wins pretty much summed up what was an absolute...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Dear Bob Quinn, please call the Carolina Panthers and make this deal

Arnold Powell - 0
It is seeming like a certainty that the Detroit Lions are going to let OL Graham Glasgow become an unrestricted free agent. I have made...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

What a recent Washington Redskins tweet could mean for the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
There has been plenty of people say that the 2020 NFL Draft really begins with the No. 3 pick. That pick, of course, belongs to...
Read more

Detroit Lions trade for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round pick in full mock draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books and everybody and their brother is coming out with their latest NFL mock draft. http://gty.im/1191046326 On...
Read more

3 Free agents the Detroit Lions will re-sign for 2020 season

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The NFL free agency period is nearly upon us and for the Detroit Lions (and every other team in the league) there will be...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions meet with 7 NFL Draft prospects

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the book and there were some impressive workouts that will likely improve the stock of a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.