Dear Bob Quinn, please call the Carolina Panthers and make this deal

It is seeming like a certainty that the Detroit Lions are going to let OL Graham Glasgow become an unrestricted free agent.

I have made it very clear that I believe Lions GM Bob Quinn made a mistake by not locking up Glasgow long-term before the 2019 season, but it is what it is.

That being said, Glasgow’s replacement may have just become available as Jenna Laine of ESPN is reporting that the Carolina Panthers are shopping Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner with the hopes of trading him.

Panthers G Trai Turner has been to the Pro Bowl five straight seasons, is just 26 years old and under contract for two more year for $20.5M. Very desirable trade target. https://t.co/BesELx9gcm — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 2, 2020

As noted by Field Yates, Turner has been to the Pro Bowl 5-straight seasons and at just 26-years-old, he could be a hot commodity.

The Lions will have to make a move to replace Glasgow and landing Turner would be just what the doctor ordered.