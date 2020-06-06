Dear Detroit Lions: Give Colin Kaepernick the shot he deserves

This is a question that is sure to get many all hot and bothered but it is a question that needs to be asked.

Should the Detroit Lions give former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick a shot?

Kaepernick, who is now 32, has not played in the NFL since 2016 because NFL owners have blocked him from getting a chance. That’s right, I said it, Kaepernick has been blocked by NFL owners ever since he made the decision to take a knee during the national anthem. (By the way, this is not breaking news)

Not being on an NFL roster for the past three seasons has had nothing to do with his ability and everything to do with him protesting social injustice and police brutality. Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem is something the NFL and its owners did not like and he has paid the price.

You cannot tell me that Colin Kaepernick was not good enough to make an NFL roster for the past 3 seasons after throwing tossing 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions during the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, he has been blackballed by the league.

Now, at 32 years old, Kaepernick has almost certainly lost a step but I absolutely believe the Detroit Lions should step up and give him a legit tryout. If he has the talent, sign him. If he no longer has the talent to play in the league, don’t sign him. It is as simple as that.

That being said, I really hope at least one NFL organization does the right thing and gives Kaepernick a shot…if he still wants to play in the league.

Nation, what do you think?