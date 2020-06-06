41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 6, 2020
type here...

Dear Detroit Lions: Give Colin Kaepernick the shot he deserves

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

This is a question that is sure to get many all hot and bothered but it is a question that needs to be asked.

Should the Detroit Lions give former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick a shot?

Kaepernick, who is now 32, has not played in the NFL since 2016 because NFL owners have blocked him from getting a chance. That’s right, I said it, Kaepernick has been blocked by NFL owners ever since he made the decision to take a knee during the national anthem. (By the way, this is not breaking news)

Not being on an NFL roster for the past three seasons has had nothing to do with his ability and everything to do with him protesting social injustice and police brutality. Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem is something the NFL and its owners did not like and he has paid the price.

You cannot tell me that Colin Kaepernick was not good enough to make an NFL roster for the past 3 seasons after throwing tossing 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions during the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, he has been blackballed by the league.

Now, at 32 years old, Kaepernick has almost certainly lost a step but I absolutely believe the Detroit Lions should step up and give him a legit tryout. If he has the talent, sign him. If he no longer has the talent to play in the league, don’t sign him. It is as simple as that.

That being said, I really hope at least one NFL organization does the right thing and gives Kaepernick a shot…if he still wants to play in the league.

Nation, what do you think?

 

 

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Stranded in Romania, brother of Detroit Lions’ Kerryon Johnson returning home

Michael Whitaker - 0
Kerron Johnson, the brother of Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, has been stranded in Romania since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently playing...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Dear Detroit Lions: Give Colin Kaepernick the shot he deserves

Arnold Powell - 0
This is a question that is sure to get many all hot and bothered but it is a question that needs to be asked. Should...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions hire pair of analytics assistants

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions were active on Saturday, bringing aboard a pair of assistant analytics coaches. Caio Brighenti and Michael Pelfrey were both hired by...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

5 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

Arnold Powell - 0
One of Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season....
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Stranded in Romania, brother of Detroit Lions’ Kerryon Johnson returning home

Michael Whitaker - 0
Kerron Johnson, the brother of Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, has been stranded in Romania since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently playing...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions hire pair of analytics assistants

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions were active on Saturday, bringing aboard a pair of assistant analytics coaches. Caio Brighenti and Michael Pelfrey were both hired by...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees responds to President Trumps support tweet

Arnold Powell - 0
In case you have been in a hole, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees made some insensitive comments the other day which has NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

SoFi Stadium construction worker dies after falling from roof

Michael Whitaker - 0
Work on the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA has been paused following the death of a construction worker on Friday. The the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.