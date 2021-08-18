Dear Detroit Tigers: Please do not allow Jack Morris to be part of Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run

Dear Detroit Tigers,

As you are well aware, Bally Sports Detroit analyst Jack Morris made a very bad decision on Tuesday night when he made a weak attempt at humor by using an Asian caricature stereotype as Angels star Shohei Ohtani was coming to the plate.

By now, you have also heard the attempt at an apology that Morris made prior to Ohtani’s at-bat in the ninth inning, which in my opinion was an absolute joke and just made matters even worse.

We have all made mistakes but what Morris did on Tuesday is not something your organization should defend and that is exactly what you would be doing by allowing him to continue to work games moving forward.

Oh, and by the way, this was not the first time Morris has behaved in an unacceptable fashion.

reminder that Morris has a history of prejudiced behavior https://t.co/FuVmmO1hlh — keithlaw (@keithlaw) August 18, 2021

Now, I am not saying that Morris should be fired, though that would not be a bad idea, but he should certainly be suspended for the remainder of the 2021 season with the expectation that he attends and completes an intense sensitivity program.

With the world watching as Miguel Cabrera chases his 500th home run, it would be a major black eye for the Tigers organization to allow Morris to be any part of the moment.

Chris Ilitch, if you read this, please be a part of the solustion and make sure that Morris is not calling another Tigers’ game for a very long time.

If you do not, then you are part of the problem.

Sincerely,

Tigers’ fans