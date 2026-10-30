Dear Dylan Larkin,

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Thanks for everything.

Actually, on second thought, thanks for NOTHING.

For more than a decade, Detroit Red Wings fans supported you. They celebrated your goals, defended you through the losing seasons, embraced you as their captain, and believed the hometown kid from Waterford would eventually help bring playoff hockey back to Detroit.

You were supposed to be different. You were supposed to understand what wearing the Winged Wheel meant.

And this is how it ends?

Not with one final shift. Not with an emotional goodbye. Not even with the dignity of finishing what you started.

Instead, you decided you were done playing hockey for the Detroit Red Wings until somebody found you a new home.

Congratulations, Dylan. You’ve managed to turn what should have been a respected Detroit legacy into one of the ugliest exits this city has witnessed in years.

From Captain to Trade Demand to Refusing to Play

Let’s review how we got here.

You spent years representing your hometown team and embracing the responsibility of being its captain. Then the Red Wings missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, and suddenly, you wanted out.

Look, I understand the frustration. Nobody enjoys losing, and nobody should blame a talented player for wanting a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup.

But here’s where you lost me.

You requested a trade in June, initially providing Detroit with just three acceptable destinations. Three! Then, after the organization couldn’t magically produce a deal that satisfied everyone, you eventually expanded that list to 10, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

How generous.

You lost the captaincy in September, reported to training camp, and eventually returned to the lineup. As we previously detailed when comparing your situation to Connor Hellebuyck’s, you initially chose to keep playing while waiting for a trade.

For a moment, it appeared you were prepared to honor your commitment.

Apparently, that moment didn’t last.

What About the Teammates You Left Behind?

On Thursday, your agent informed the Red Wings that you would no longer report to the team.

And just like that, the guy who once wore the captain’s C decided he was finished.

According to the NHL’s official account of interim general manager Shawn Horcoff’s announcement, the Red Wings suspended you without pay after learning you would no longer play.

I’m not going to pretend Detroit’s management has handled everything perfectly. Ten consecutive seasons without playoff hockey is unacceptable, and the organization deserves plenty of criticism for that failure.

But there are 20-something other players in that locker room who still have games to play.

There are coaches trying to win. Young players trying to establish themselves. Veterans who also want to experience playoff hockey.

You know what they did Thursday night?

They showed up.

They put on their uniforms, skated onto the ice at Little Caesars Arena, and beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 behind Viktor Arvidsson’s hat trick.

And as we reported following the victory, Red Wings fans delivered a message of their own.

“Who needs Larkin?”

Ouch.

That’s a pretty remarkable chant directed toward someone who was the face of the franchise just a few months ago.

But can you really blame them?

Dylan Larkin Had Every Right to Request a Trade, But Not to Stop Playing

Here’s the part that makes this entire situation so frustrating.

You had every right to request a trade. You negotiated contractual protection, and you’re entitled to use it.

You also have every right to decide where you’re willing to play.

But rights and responsibilities aren’t the same thing.

You signed an eight-year, $69.6 million contract with Detroit in March 2023. The Red Wings made a massive commitment to you, and you made one to them.

Now you’re refusing to play while the organization attempts to find a deal that works for both sides.

Your agent argues you’ve waited long enough, and maybe you have. But having to wait for a trade isn’t the same as being wronged.

According to reporting on the growing standoff, your representatives believe you’ve been professional and cooperative throughout the process.

Maybe that’s how you see it.

From where I’m sitting, however, refusing to play for the teammates you once led doesn’t exactly scream leadership.

You Can’t Demand Loyalty and Then Walk Away From It

There is something especially disappointing about watching a hometown player leave this way.

You weren’t some rental who spent a few months in Detroit. You grew up here. You understood the history, the expectations, and what this franchise means to generations of fans.

You were supposed to help lead the Red Wings out of the darkness.

And yes, you gave this organization years of excellent hockey. Your 278 goals and 649 points deserve recognition. Nobody can erase those accomplishments.

But legacies aren’t built entirely on statistics.

They’re also built on how you carry yourself when things become difficult.

Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg: those names mean something in Detroit because of more than their talent.

They represent commitment, accountability, and an understanding that the team comes first.

I’m not saying you had to spend your entire career in Detroit. I’m saying that when your time here finally ended, there were better ways to handle it.

You could have continued playing while the Red Wings worked out a trade.

Instead, you decided the organization had run out of time.

And apparently, so had your teammates.

A Sad Ending to What Could Have Been

Maybe a trade happens tomorrow. Maybe you land with a Stanley Cup contender and finally experience the postseason success that escaped you in Detroit.

If that happens, good for you.

But don’t expect everyone in Hockeytown to celebrate.

Don’t expect fans to forget how this ended simply because you eventually put up big numbers somewhere else.

You had the opportunity to leave Detroit with your reputation as a respected former captain intact.

Instead, you’ve made your departure the story.

And the saddest part?

It didn’t have to end this way.

So, Dylan, thanks for the goals, the memories, and the years you spent wearing the Winged Wheel.

But when it came time to finish your commitment to the teammates and fans who supported you?

You walked away.

And that’s the part of your Detroit legacy I’m going to remember.