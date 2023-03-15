On Tuesday night, with the reports surfacing that Jamaal Willams and the Detroit Lions are “far apart” on a contract, coupled with another report that the Lions are signing former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Williams' time in Detroit is over. Now, it is being reported that Williams is signing with the New Orleans Saints, confirming that his time in the Motor City has come to an end. With that being said, we wanted to thank Jamaal Williams for everything he did during his two seasons with the Lions.

Dear Jamaal Williams: Thank You for Everything

Dear Jamaal Williams,

As the NFL offseason is well underway, I want to take a moment to reflect on your time with the Detroit Lions and say, “Thank you for everything.”

When you signed with the Lions before the 2021 season, you showed faith in the new regime led by Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. Little did we know at the time, you would become an integral part of the team, both on and off the field. Your leadership and positive energy were contagious, and your teammates were willing to follow you into battle.

You came to Detroit at a crucial time. The Lions' locker room was coming off a cancerous regime, and you helped lead the team out of that dark place. You played with heart, passion, and a love for the game that was evident on every snap.

Your statistics on the field speak for themselves, rushing for over 1,000 yards and breaking Barry Sanders' franchise record for rushing touchdowns. But your impact off the field cannot be overstated. You embraced the city of Detroit, the fans, and your teammates, and it showed.

As you embark on your next adventure, this time with the Saints, we want to thank you for the time you spent in Detroit, for being you, and for all that you brought to the Lions organization. You will always be remembered as a leader, a teammate, and a true Lion.

Thank you for everything.

Sincerely,

Detroit Lions fans