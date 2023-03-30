Dear Miguel Cabrera: Enjoy your final season, and THANK YOU for everything

Dear Miguel Cabrera (Miggy),

As you prepare for your final season in Major League Baseball, we want to take a moment to express our gratitude for everything you have done for the Detroit Tigers and the city of Detroit. For nearly two decades, you have been the heart and soul of this franchise, and we will always cherish the memories you have given us.

From the moment you arrived in Detroit in 2008, you made an immediate impact. You led the American League in home runs and total bases in your first season with the Tigers. And then, in 2012, you had one of the greatest seasons we have ever seen as you won the Triple Crown and helped lead us to the World Series. Your performance earned you the AL MVP award (your first of two in a row) and endeared you to Tigers fans forever.

But it wasn't just your on-field success that made us love you. It was the way you played the game with joy and passion, and the way you embraced the city of Detroit as your own. You quickly became one of us, and we could not be more proud to call you a Tiger.

Over the years, you continued to amaze us with your talent and your work ethic. You won three batting titles, two home run titles, and two MVP awards. You hit milestone after milestone, including your 500th career home run and your 3,000th career hit. You became one of the greatest right-handed hitters in baseball history, and you did it all with grace and humility.

But what we will remember most about you is the way you represented our city and our team. You gave back to the community through your Miggy Foundation, which helps young athletes fulfill their dreams as well as provides support to our communities. You also supported the Detroit Police Athletic League and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, just to name a few. You were a true ambassador for Detroit, and we are grateful for everything you have done to make our city a better place.

As you begin your final season, we want you to know that we will be with you every step of the way. We will cheer for you as you step up to the plate, and we will celebrate every home run, every hit, and every milestone you achieve. We will be there for you as you take your final at-bat at Comerica Park, and we will give you the ovation you deserve.

We know that this season will be bittersweet for you and for us. We will miss seeing you in a Tigers uniform, and we will miss the joy and passion you brought to the game. But we are grateful for the memories you have given us, and we will never forget the impact you have had on this franchise and this city.

So, thank you, Miggy. Thank you for everything you have done for the Detroit Tigers and the city of Detroit. We are proud to have been your fans, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. We know that you will always be a Tiger, and we will always be grateful for the time you spent with us.

Sincerely,

Tigers Fans Everywhere