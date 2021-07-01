Dear Phil Mickelson: Please do not allow one divisive Detroit News writer to keep you out of Detroit

Sharing is caring!

Well, if your bucket list included watching Phil Mickelson play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, you had better make sure to watch him closely this week because thanks to an article in the Detroit News, it does not sound like he will ever be back.

On Thursday, Mickelson told reporters that he loves the fans and what the RMC is doing for the city but that because of an article published in the Detroit News about an incident that happened in 2007, he will not be coming back.

Mickelson called the article, “very opportunistic and selfish.”

.@PhilMickelson said he won't return for Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic. He loves the fans and what Rocket is doing in the city, but… Mickelson said this week's Detroit News article about a 2007 incident with a Grosse Pointe bookie was "very opportunistic and selfish." pic.twitter.com/GcZ5OOONeU — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 1, 2021

The article, which was written by Rob Snell, will not be linked to this post because it is old news and as Mickelson said, it is selfish and opportunistic.

Phil, if you are reading this, I am asking on behalf of the city of Detroit and the many fans you have in this area, please do not let the actions of one divisive Detroit News writer ruin our image.

We are a blue-collar state and many people in this area work extremely hard so that they can relax on the weekends and watch amazing talents like yourself on the course.

Phil, please consider returning to Detroit on a yearly basis, you are always welcome here.

Sincerely,

Your fans in Detroit (and Michigan)