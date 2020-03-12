Decision on NCAA Tournament expected to be made by Friday

The sports world continues to grapple with the decisions by the NBA and NHL to suspend their regular seasons, as well as MLB pushing back the start of their campaign as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

With the NCAA Tournament scheduled to get underway next weekend, but every conference with games left has decided to cancel those games.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that a decision on whether to simply play games without fans or at all is expected tomorrow:

“Top NCAA officials are meeting most of the day Thursday to decide the future of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament amid growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a high-level NCAA source told CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Though a decision could be shared with the public at any point, the current expectation is that an official announcement won’t be made until Friday.”

As a preemptive measure, Duke and Kansas have already suspended all athletic activity.

– – Quotes via Austin Nivison of 247Sports Link– –