48.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Decision on NCAA Tournament expected to be made by Friday

We'll have a decision reportedly by tomorrow regarding the NCAA Tournament.

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Red Wings fans react to news of NHL’s suspending play

The Detroit Red Wings along with the rest of the National Hockey League will not be playing any time...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions release statement on COVID-19

COVID-19 has officially impacted us in terms of just about every sport. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released the...
Read more
College SportsDon Drysdale - 0

NCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

One of the final dominos has fallen as just moments ago, the NCAA released a statement that they have...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The sports world continues to grapple with the decisions by the NBA and NHL to suspend their regular seasons, as well as MLB pushing back the start of their campaign as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

With the NCAA Tournament scheduled to get underway next weekend, but every conference with games left has decided to cancel those games.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that a decision on whether to simply play games without fans or at all is expected tomorrow:

- Advertisement -

“Top NCAA officials are meeting most of the day Thursday to decide the future of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament amid growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a high-level NCAA source told CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Though a decision could be shared with the public at any point, the current expectation is that an official announcement won’t be made until Friday.”

As a preemptive measure, Duke and Kansas have already suspended all athletic activity.

– – Quotes via Austin Nivison of 247Sports Link– –

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceAustin Nivison
Via247Sports
Previous articleDid “Space Jam” predict the NBA’s current situation? (VIDEO)
Next articleNCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Red Wings fans react to news of NHL’s suspending play

The Detroit Red Wings along with the rest of the National Hockey League will not be playing any time...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement on COVID-19

Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 has officially impacted us in terms of just about every sport. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released the following statement regarding the coronavirus. The...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
One of the final dominos has fallen as just moments ago, the NCAA released a statement that they have decided to cancel the Division...
Read more
College Sports

Decision on NCAA Tournament expected to be made by Friday

Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world continues to grapple with the decisions by the NBA and NHL to suspend their regular seasons, as well as MLB pushing...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Did “Space Jam” predict the NBA’s current situation? (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Okay, here's a bit of comedic relief for what's an extremely dreary day. We all remember the 1996 live-action/animation film "Space Jam". One particular...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

College Sports Don Drysdale - 0
One of the final dominos has fallen as just moments ago, the NCAA released a statement that they have decided to cancel the Division...
Read more

Report: Multiple top-ranked teams withdraw from 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, Duke just took itself out of the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament due to the coronavirus. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1238163335717289984 https://twitter.com/DukeATHLETICS/status/1238160286189629440 No. 1 Kansas has just joined Duke...
Read more

Big Ten makes decision on remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go. Just moments ago, the Big Ten released a statement announcing they are canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament,...
Read more

Nebraska coach Fred Holberg hospitalized with influenza, not COVID-19

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world continues to reel after last night's decision by the NBA to suspend the regular season following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.