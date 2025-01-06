Defense Steals the Show: Jared Goff Calls Lions’ D ‘Unbelievable’ After Win

After a dominating 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff couldn’t contain his praise for the defense's incredible performance, especially considering the injuries and challenges they’ve faced all season long.

Defense Plays Like a Wall Against a Top Offense

In his post-game comments, Goff expressed awe at how the Lions’ defense, despite being depleted with injuries, stepped up in a major way. The Lions defense held a high-powered offense to no touchdowns, a feat that impressed Goff and everyone watching. “I can’t say enough good things about what they did today – I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Goff said.

Next Man Up Mentality Prevails

With key defensive players out, including some major contributors, the defense didn’t blink, and it showed. As Goff pointed out, the Lions’ defense didn’t let the injuries dictate their performance. “Everyone keeps writing out how injured they are and depleted and they don’t care – it’s next man up,” Goff said. The defense played “their absolute tails off” and made crucial stops when it mattered most.

A Team Win, Thanks to Unbelievable Defensive Effort

Goff was quick to emphasize that this was a complete team win. He highlighted how the defense “bailed me out a couple times, bailed us out offensively a couple times,” solidifying the victory. “Team win – we appreciate it,” Goff concluded. The defense’s stellar effort was a huge reason why the Lions came out on top, even with a few offensive struggles.

This victory was a perfect example of how the Lions are finding ways to win in the most difficult of circumstances, and with a defense that refuses to let anything stand in their way, the team’s chances of going far this season are looking stronger than ever.