According to defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, he has made the decision to transfer from the University of Michigan.

Dwumfour made the announcement on Tuesday, via his Twitter account.

Coming out of the Class of 2016, Dwumfour was the No. 58 ranked DT in the nation.

In 20 career games with the Wolverines, Dwumfour had 33 tackles and 3 sacks.