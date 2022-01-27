in Detroit Lions

Definitive 5-step plan to save the Detroit Lions

16 Views 3 Votes

The Detroit Lions have only won a single playoff game since the 1957 season concluded and watching a losing franchise is really starting to get old. Who am I kidding? It has been old for a very long time.

So, how does this current Lions team finally get over the hump and win a playoff game (and hopefully more)?

Well, according to Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press, there is a definitive 5-step plan to save the Detroit Lions and he emphasizes that drafting a QB in 2022 would be a waste of a pick.

Here are Seidel’s steps to saving the Lions

Via Detroit Free Press:

Step 1: Get somebody who can crush the quarterback. Considering there are two fantastic pass rushers in this draft and the Lions have the No. 2 overall pick, that’s a no-brainer pick.

Step 2: Get a stud receiver through the draft or free agency.

Step 3: Find more offensive playmakers in later rounds — another pick like Amon-Ra St. Brown would work just fine. Hey, we can dream, right.

Step 4: Ride Jared Goff next year.

Step 5: Don’t stretch for a quarterback in this draft. Don’t waste the pick.

To read Seidel’s full article about why drafting a QB should not be part of the Lions’ plan, please click here.

Nation, do you agree with Seidel?

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

BetMGM Michigan promo offer

Detroit Lions fans do not fare well in ‘Most-attractive fan base study’