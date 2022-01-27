The Detroit Lions have only won a single playoff game since the 1957 season concluded and watching a losing franchise is really starting to get old. Who am I kidding? It has been old for a very long time.

So, how does this current Lions team finally get over the hump and win a playoff game (and hopefully more)?

Well, according to Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press, there is a definitive 5-step plan to save the Detroit Lions and he emphasizes that drafting a QB in 2022 would be a waste of a pick.

Here are Seidel’s steps to saving the Lions

Via Detroit Free Press:

Step 1: Get somebody who can crush the quarterback. Considering there are two fantastic pass rushers in this draft and the Lions have the No. 2 overall pick, that’s a no-brainer pick.

Step 2: Get a stud receiver through the draft or free agency.

Step 3: Find more offensive playmakers in later rounds — another pick like Amon-Ra St. Brown would work just fine. Hey, we can dream, right.

Step 4: Ride Jared Goff next year.

Step 5: Don’t stretch for a quarterback in this draft. Don’t waste the pick.

To read Seidel’s full article about why drafting a QB should not be part of the Lions’ plan, please click here.