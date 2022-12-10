Deion Sanders poaches top RB from Notre Dame

Deion Sanders is now the head coach at Colorado

In case you have not been following along with the world of college football, NFL Hall of Fame CB Deion Sanders is now the head coach at the University of Colorado. Immediately after accepting the position with the Buffaloes, Sanders immediately told his new players that he is “bringing his own luggage” and that they had “better hit the portal.” Now, according to reports, Sanders has poached a top running back from Notre Dame.

Which RB is Deion Sanders poaching from Notre Dame?

According to ESPN #300 running back Dylan Edwards, he has decided to flip from Notre Dame and join Sanders at Colorado.

Edwards, according to the 247 Sports composite, is the No. 10 running back in the Class of 2023. Overall, he is the No. 192 recruit in the nation.

Deion Sanders gets a commitment from ESPN 300 running back Dylan Edwards, who was previously committed to Notre Dame. https://t.co/ce1Wm3QQ2n — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 10, 2022

Nation, do you think Sanders will eventually get Colorado to a College Football Playoff?