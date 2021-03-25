Delon Wright traded by Detroit Pistons to Sacramento Kings

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver recently stated that nobody on the roster was untouchable. With today being the NBA Trade Deadline, we have our first move from the Motor City.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are trading Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings. In return, they’ll be receiving Cory Joseph as well as two 2nd round draft picks:

The Detroit Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Wright began his career with the Toronto Raptors before being dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies. He also has played for the Dallas Mavericks. This season, he’s averaging 7.6 PPG and 3.2 RPG. He played 28 minutes during last night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, scoring six points.

Joseph is a Toronto native who played collegiately at Texas and was selected with the 29th pick in the 1st round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He also later played for his hometown Toronto Raptors before being dealt to the Pacers. He would sign with the Kings in 2019, and is averaging 6.7 PPG and 2.2 RPG this season.

The trade deadline is this afternoon at 3:00 PM EST.