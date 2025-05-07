DeMarcus Walker Viewed as Fit for Detroit Lions Defense

DeMarcus Walker is a potential free agent target for the Detroit Lions. With his versatility, durability, and low cost, he could add valuable depth to the edge rotation behind Aidan Hutchinson.

The Detroit Lions have their star pass rusher in Aidan Hutchinson, but let’s be honest—they need help around him. With a clear lack of proven talent at edge rusher, general manager Brad Holmes is exploring options. One of the names drawing attention? Former Bears defender DeMarcus Walker.

According to Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman, Walker could be a smart, cost-effective addition to Kelvin Sheppard’s defense. While not a flashy name, he checks a lot of boxes for what Detroit needs on the edge.

Walker Brings Versatility—and Durability—to the Table

“Walker brings some inside/outside versatility along the defensive line. And while he only has 7.0 sacks in the past two seasons (as a starter with the Bears), his size (6-foot-4, 280) and violence make him an above-average run defender,” Reisman wrote.

And that’s not just lip service—Walker started all 17 games for Chicago in 2024 and didn’t miss a single game over the past three seasons. That kind of availability matters, especially in a physically demanding role where depth is often tested.

Last season, he recorded:

3.5 sacks

39 quarterback pressures

7 tackles for loss

25 defensive stops

Ideal Fit for a Rotational Role

Walker isn’t someone you build a defense around, but that’s not what Detroit would ask of him. He’s the type of guy who could rotate in on early downs, set the edge, and give Hutchinson a breather on long drives without a major drop-off.

He’s also a versatile piece—able to slide inside when needed and hold up against the run. That flexibility is something Kelvin Sheppard and his revamped staff can take advantage of.

The Bottom Line

If the Lions can land DeMarcus Walker, it won’t be a move that dominates headlines—but it might be one that pays dividends down the stretch. His size, experience, and dependability give Detroit something they’re currently lacking: reliable, battle-tested depth.

With a young core and Super Bowl aspirations, it’s the kind of low-risk, smart-roster-building move we’ve come to expect from Brad Holmes.