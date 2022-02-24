Denard Robinson says return to Michigan Football is a ‘dream come true’

UPDATE:

On Thursday, the University of Michigan officially announced that they have hired Denard Robinson as their Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Following the announcement, Robinson talked about the opportunity.

From WXWZ:

“I am so excited about coming back to Michigan,” said Robinson. “This place means a great deal to me and I look forward to interacting with past, present and future Wolverines in my new role. Coach Harbaugh and I have been talking for almost a year about returning to help the program, and to have it finally come together is a dream come true and fulfills one of my career goals. I love this University and can’t wait to get to work.”

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from On3 Sports, Jim Harbaugh is bringing back former Michigan QB Denard Robinson to be part of his staff.

Anthony Wright (@itsAntWright) is reporting that Robinson is expected to be hired as the Wolverines’ Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

From On3 Sports:

Michigan is expected to hire former Wolverines do-it-all playmaker Denard Robinson as its assistant director of player personnel, per On3's @itsAntWright. Story: https://t.co/5oAnRPcKWs — On3 (@On3sports) February 23, 2022

