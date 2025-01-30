Dennis Allen Reveals When Ben Johnson First Contacted Him About DC Position

Newly appointed Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen recently disclosed when Ben Johnson, the Bears' new head coach, first reached out to him about the possibility of running his defense. According to Allen, Johnson contacted him shortly after the New Orleans Saints made the decision to fire him on November 4, 2024. The Saints parted ways with Allen following a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, which sealed the fate of the New Orleans coaching staff.

New #Bears DC Dennis Allen said Ben Johnson reached out after #Saints fired him to see if he'd be interested in running his defense. Said he's happy Ben picked a place with defensive pieces.

Listing what he liked, he started with the secondary. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) January 30, 2025

Ben Johnson's Early Intentions to Build His Coaching Staff

Dennis Allen confirmed that Ben Johnson had reached out to him shortly after his departure from New Orleans to gauge his interest in the defensive coordinator position for his future team. While this conversation happened months before Johnson would officially step into the head coach role for the Bears, it was clear that Johnson had already started planning for his tenure, including forming a defensive strategy and filling key coaching spots.

Allen's Thoughts on the Bears' Defensive Strengths

In a recent interview, Allen explained that he was excited about the defensive pieces already in place with the Bears, particularly highlighting the team's secondary. Allen expressed his confidence in the roster, saying he was pleased to step into a situation where the defense already had the talent necessary to make an impact. His assessment of the Bears' defense and the players available played a significant role in his decision to accept the position and join Johnson's staff.

Johnson's proactive approach to assembling his coaching staff reflects his leadership and strategic thinking, even before officially becoming the head coach. With Allen now leading the Bears' defense, Chicago fans can expect a focused, well-prepared coaching staff eager to improve the team's defense.