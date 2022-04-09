Dennis Rodman battles Bill Laimbeer in first return to Detroit [Video]

For seven seasons, Bill Laimbeer and Dennis Rodman were partners in crime with the ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons.

But as you are about to see, once Rodman left town for the San Antonio Spurs, Laimbeer viewed his former teammate as the enemy.

Take a look as Laimbeer continuously pesters the easily agitated Rodman, which eventually leads to Rodman getting ejected from the game.

On an interesting note, just nine days after the game against the Spurs, Laimbeer announced he was retiring from basketball.